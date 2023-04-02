Briton John places third in Stage Two

Briton John once again finished on the podium following stage two of the Jamaican Cycling Classic Montego Bay race yesterday.
One day after placing third in the initial stage, the United We Stand Cycle Club standout mirrored that achievement to finish behind Hasani Hennis of Anguilla who also won the initial stage. Hennis’ Team AVR Racing teammate, Edwin Sutherland of Barbados placed second yesterday. Akil Campbell, also of AVR Racing, who placed second in the first stage, finished fourth yesterday.