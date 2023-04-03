 John caps impressive Jamaica debut with overall 3rd place finish; Burrowes takes 3rd in master’s final leg  

Briton John (28 points) made Guyana proud with another solo display of grit and determination by riding another phenomenal leg to end third overall when the second edition of the Jamaican Cycling Classic Montego Bay Race, ended yesterday.

The We Stand United Cycle Club (WSUCC) duo of John and Horace Burrowes excelled despite not having the luxury of multiple team members, as the other clubs.

Burrowes who suffered a crash on stage one and encountered some other challenges on stage two, threw all of that behind him to claim second place in yesterday’s third and final stage. He said that the event was good but tough given the fact that it was his first real competitive race in months.