Georgetown wins DCB U19 Inter-Association one-day tournament

Georgetown, led by a century from national wicketkeeper/batsman Shamar Yearwood and five wicket hauls from Nehemiah Hohenkirk and Rivaldo Phillips scored a massive 209 run victory over East Coast Demerara to win the Demerara Cricket Board U19 Inter Association limited overs tournament yesterday.

At the Georgetown Cricket Club Ground, Georgetown, sent in, rattled up 255-8 from their allotted 50 overs with Yearwood slamming 17 before dismissing East Coast Demerara for a paltry 46.

Yearwood’s knock included six sixes and 10 fours and he was supported by West Indies opener Mavindra Dindyal who scored a well-composed 62.