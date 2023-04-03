Holder, Hetmyer on winning side as Royals triumph 

HYDERABAD, India, CMC – West Indies teammates Jason Holder and Shimron Hetmyer started the Indian Premier League on a winning note as Rajasthan Royals easily brushed aside Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs in the third game of the new season here yesterday.

Choosing to bat first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Royals rallied to 203 for five from their 20 overs, captain Sanju Samson top-scoring with 55 and openers Jos Buttler (54) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (54) also getting half-centuries.

The left-handed Hetmyer struck an unbeaten 22 from 16 balls after entering at number six.

In reply, Sunrisers were restricted to 131 for eight from their 20 overs, Holder playing a key role in taking one for 16 from three overs of pace.

Twenty-one year-old Abdul Samad top-scored with a run-a-ball unbeaten 32 while opener Mayank Agarwal struck 27 but the visitors’ run chase never got going.

Royals were handed a buoyant start, Jaiswal blasting nine fours in a 39-ball knock and Buttler, seven fours and three sixes in a 22-ball cameo, as the pair posted an entertaining 85 for the first wicket.

The 21-year-old Jaiswal added a further 54 for the second with Samson – whose 32-ball innings included three fours and four sixes – before Hetmyer arrived late to lash a four and a six to energise the innings at the back end.

Royals then had a brilliant start with the ball, left-arm seamer Trent Boult claiming two wickets in the first over without a run on the board to leave Sunrisers on the ropes.

Wickets continued to tumble, leaving the innings in turmoil at 52 for six at the end of the 11th over, a position from which Sunrisers never recovered.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the chief wicket-taker, producing a brilliant four-over spell to claim four for 17.