GFF seeks government support for inaugural primary, secondary schools football league

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is seeking the support of Minister Responsible for Sports for the establishment of a national primary and secondary schools football league.

According to a release from the GFF, its president Wayne Forde, in presenting the federation’s 2018 Calendar of Activities and Developmental Plan to Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton, made a pitch for the minister’s support in bringing together the relevant governmental agencies and stakeholders to facilitate the launching of the inaugural GFF/FIFA/GOG National Primary and Secondary School Football League.

The project, which is expected to be funded by FIFA to the amount of US$250,000, is being touted as a landmark initiative for national youth development. ….