GFF seeks government support for inaugural primary, secondary schools football league

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is seeking the support of Minister Responsible for Sports for the establishment of a national primary and secondary schools football league.
According to a release from the GFF, its president Wayne Forde, in presenting the federation’s 2018 Calendar of Activities and Developmental Plan to Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton, made a pitch for the minister’s support in bringing together the relevant governmental agencies and stakeholders to facilitate the launching of the inaugural GFF/FIFA/GOG National Primary and Secondary School Football League.
The project, which is expected to be funded by FIFA to the amount of US$250,000, is being touted as a landmark initiative for national youth development. ….
Berbice begins title defence with commanding win over President’s XI
A clinical performance from defending champions Berbice, led by their spinners, saw them completing a resounding eight-wicket win over the President’s XI in the opening round of the Guyana Cricket Board/Dave West Indian Imports Inter County Under -15 tournament at the Georgetown Cricket Club ground Bourda, yesterday.
Demerara destroys Essequibo in GCB U-15 opener
The first-round match of the Guyana Cricket Board/Dave West Indian Imports’ Inter-County Under-15 tournament got off to a blazing start for Demerara who pummelled Essequibo to a nine-wicket defeat yesterday at the Lusignan Community Center Ground.
Elite League set to resume Sunday
The third season of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Elite League’ is set to resume on Sunday.
Test stars named to face Lions
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Left-handed opener Kieran Powell is among five current Test players named in a strong 13-man West Indies A squad to face England Lions in the three-match four-day “Test” series starting Sunday.
Top teams win on opening night
Sparta Boss, Gold is Money, Silver Bullets, Ansa McAl All-Stars and Tiger Bay, secured opening night wins, when the inaugural Magnum Mash Futsal Championship started on Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.