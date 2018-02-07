Essequibo beat President’s XI in rain-hit thriller

Essequibo kept their title hopes alive when they completed a nail-biting win over the President’s XI with Man-of-the-Match Gladwin Henry bagging 4-9 and Ronaldo Scouten clobbering 40 in the second round of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/ Dave West Indian imports Inter County Under-15 tournament.

Playing on the Tuschen Sports Club Ground, yesterday, Essequibo won the toss and sent the President XI in to bat with an eye on the overcast conditions and scored 81-8 to which Essequibo replied with 82-5.

The President’s XI openers Budesh Persaud and Mahendra Gurdyal began steadily before Ken George trapped Persaud lbw for just five while Alvin Mohabir was removed by Henry as the rains came down with President XI on 17-2 from surprisingly 17.5 overs, only nine runs coming from the bat.

A three-hour delay ….