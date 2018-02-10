Sanjay’s pre-Valentine golf tourney tees off today

In keeping with their promise to have continuous golf tournament, the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) teamed up with long standing member and Managing Director of Sanjay’s Jewellery, Sanjay Persaud to host the Sanjay’s pre-Valentine Open tournament.
Billed for the LGC today, the competition is expected to be heated as the players get into the swing of the 2018 season.
At a simple handing over ceremony at Sanjay’s Jewellery establishment, Sheriff Street, Persaud presented president of LGC, Aleem Hussain with the sponsorship cheaque while expressing his sentiment of being a lover of the sport adding that he was proud to be a part of the influx of activities the club is seeing in recent times.
Hussain thanked Persaud for his continued dedication to the sport and contribution to its development for over a decade.
Persaud hinted that there are plans to stage another tournament in October, his birth month, which would see a cash prize of $100,000 at stake.
Today’s tournament will tee off at 12:30h and will see the top four golfers being rewarded along with the winners of the nearest to the pin and the longest drive while for the first time ever, anyone who makes a Hole-in-One will win $100,000 for a charitable cause.
