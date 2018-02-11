Showstoppers through to quarterfinals

Defending champion Showstoppers, Hustlers, Rising Stars and ESPN were among the teams to secure quarterfinal berths when the round of 16 stage in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara zone concluded on Friday.

Played in front of a large crowd at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, Showstoppers downed Harmony Ballers 2-0 with Dexroy Adams and Stephon Jupiter scoring in the 14th and 17th minute respectively.

Similarly, Hustlers crushed Mocha-A 3-0. Kwame Holder recorded a brace in the fourth and 17th minute while Sunil Logan scored in the 15th minute…..