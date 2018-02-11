Showstoppers through to quarterfinals

Defending champion Showstoppers, Hustlers, Rising Stars and ESPN were among the teams to secure quarterfinal berths when the round of 16 stage in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara zone concluded on Friday.
Played in front of a large crowd at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, Showstoppers downed Harmony Ballers 2-0 with Dexroy Adams and Stephon Jupiter scoring in the 14th and 17th minute respectively.
Similarly, Hustlers crushed Mocha-A 3-0. Kwame Holder recorded a brace in the fourth and 17th minute while Sunil Logan scored in the 15th minute…..
Futsal Referees Refresher Course ends today
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) in partnership with the Petra Organization yesterday launched a two-day Futsal Referees Refresher Course at the federation’s secretariat.
Rain pushes softball finals back once more
A three finals day was forced to be postponed to this week after the conclusion of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) Mike’s Pharmacy/Nauth Motor Spares/Trophy Stall senior softball tournament at the DCC ground, Queenstown was affected by rain yesterday.
Rain dampens weekend cricket prospects
A packed weekend of cricket awaited the local circuit but due to persistent rains that started from Friday night into yesterday, all local matches were called off, with some pushed back.
GFF Elite League resumes today at GFC
After months of inactivity, season three of the Guyana Football Federation ‘Elite League’ resumes today at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.
GCB Under-15 final postponed
Defending champions Berbice and former champions Demerara will have to wait a bit longer to contest the final of the Guyana Cricket Board’s U15 limited overs competition after rain washed out play at the Georgetown Cricket Club Ground (GCC), Bourda yesterday.