Republic anniversary swimming championship underway

The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association’s (GASA) annual Republic Anniversary Swimming Championships splashed off yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal.

Many of the swimmers began their quest to qualify for the team to represent Guyana at the Carifta Games to be held in Jamaica in March.

On Friday, the distance swimmers took on the challenge of the 1500m freestyle during the morning session, along with the 200m backstroke. In the 1500m freestyle event, two swimmers took to the pool. Noel Culpepper and Daniel Claxton. Swimming in the boys 13-14 age group was Claxton who finished the race in a time of 33:20:22. Culpepper, swam his race in the boys 18 and over age group and finished in a time of 26:18:62…..