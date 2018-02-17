Republic anniversary swimming championship underway

The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association’s (GASA) annual Republic Anniversary Swimming Championships splashed off yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal.
Many of the swimmers began their quest to qualify for the team to represent Guyana at the Carifta Games to be held in Jamaica in March.
On Friday, the distance swimmers took on the challenge of the 1500m freestyle during the morning session, along with the 200m backstroke. In the 1500m freestyle event, two swimmers took to the pool. Noel Culpepper and Daniel Claxton. Swimming in the boys 13-14 age group was Claxton who finished the race in a time of 33:20:22. Culpepper, swam his race in the boys 18 and over age group and finished in a time of 26:18:62…..
Jaguars qualify in rain-hit thriller
Guyana guaranteed themselves a spot in the playoffs of the 2018 Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super 50 with a nail-biting four-wicket victory over the Jamaica Scorpions in a rain- affected match yesterday in Antigua.
Guyana officially declared host for Women’s World T20
Members of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), the Government of Guyana and the public gathered at the Umana Yana, Kingston yesterday as Guyana was officially declared a host of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World T20 tournament.
Joseph to face Narine in Bounty squash semis
In the most exciting match of the evening, current men’s national champion, Nyron Joseph defeated one of Guyana’s Commonwealth Games selectees, Taylor Fernandes in the third evening of the Bounty Farm Ltd.
Malachi Moore and Akera Watson shine at Mash table tennis
Opening the Guyana Table Tennis Association’s (GTTA) year was the Mashramani Junior and Cadet Championships yesterday at the National Gymnasium where participants are trying to make the team for the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) Junior and Cadet Championships.
Ageless Federer rides his time machine back to the top
LONDON, (Reuters) – They know a thing or two about time in Switzerland — their cuckoo clocks, expensive wristwatches and unerring railway timetables are proof of that.