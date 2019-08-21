Guyana swimmers bag 43 medals at Goodwill games Swim meet

At the conclusion of the 25th Goodwill Swim Meet in Suriname over the weekend, Guyana walked away with a tally of 43 medals, 23 of which came in the individual categories with 20 coming from the relay teams.

The individual categories were decorated with six gold, five silver and 12 bronze while the relay teams secured two first, one second and two third place finishes.

Jaleel Anderson secured gold in the 11-12 years 100 meter (100m) freestyle and 50m freestyle as well as Athaley Hunte in the 11-12 100m backstroke and 50m backstroke. Vladimir Woodroffe copped gold in the 11-12 100m backstroke and Elliott Gonsalves achieved bronze in the same event in addition to his gold in the 11-12 200m individual medley where Woodroffe settled for bronze.

Gonsalves secured two silver medals in the 200m freestyle and 100m butterfly while Monique Watson earned herself second place in the 11-12 100m backstroke which was won by Hunte and the 200m individual medley. Woodroffe also collected silver in the 11-12 200m freestyle.

Hunte earned three bronze from the 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 200m freestyle while Shareefah Lewis copped the third spot in both the 9-10 100m and 50m backstroke. Ethan Gonsalves, swimming in the 13-14 200m individual medley, earned bronze while Watson secured bronze in the 100m breaststroke and 50m backstroke. Daniel Claxton also finished with a bronze in the 13-14 500m butterfly. Sekhel Tzedeq earned his lone medal of the competition in the 15-17 50m backstroke.

The relay events saw the team of Woodroffe, Anderson, Elliott Gonsalves and Stephen Ramkhelawan earning gold in the 11-12 400m medley relay and freestyle relay as well as silver in the 200m freestyle relay.

The female team of Maiya Ifill, Nikita Peters, Giselle Crane and Amber De Goeas copped bronze in the 13-14 200m freestyle while in the 9-10 400m relay, Lewis, Andica Vieira, Kyra Soares and Jasmin Allen also secured bronze.