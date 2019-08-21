She’s back!

-Jason-Ray Khalil, Kristian Jeffery take gold in men’s doubles, Ashley Khalil, Taylor Fernandes take gold in women’s doubles

“I’m happy I was here to watch this,” one spectator remarked after local squash queen Nicolette Fernandes toppled 17-year old Barbadian national Meagan Best 3-0 in a lopsided final of the women’s category of the ongoing Senior Caribbean Singles and Doubles Championships (CASA) last evening at the Georgetown Club Squash Court.

It was almost a disappointing one-sided bout as Fernandes, who seemed laser focused from the get-go, took an early 5-1 lead in the first set and eventually clinched it 11-4.

“That is the Nicolette of old,” another spectator said as the Guyanese continued to control the script in the second set, crafting a couple of cheeky shots to take it 11-2.

There was no respite for Best in the third as Fernandes countered Best’s power with finesse and tact, working the ball into difficult areas on the wall. She then completed the formality by taking the final set, and the match, to the rousing applause of the crowd with the score on 11-2.

In the end, it was an excellent game of squash, which saw a vet outclassing Best who is the future of Caribbean squash.

Meanwhile, Jason-Ray Khalil and Kristian Jeffery rallied to a stunning come-from-behind effort against their Bajan counterparts – Khamal Cumberbatch and Shawn Simpson – to capture gold in the men’s doubles category.

The doubles win for the Guyanese represented the first in the nation’s history given the fact that this is the first-year that doubles has been played at the Caribbean level.

Khalil and Jeffery, buoyed by the moment, were made to work for the crown after dropping the first set 3-11.

They quickly gathered themselves and clinched the second set 11-8 after which they were able to claim the win, taking the final set and the match 11-10. Ashley Khalil and Taylor Fernandes had to settle for silver in the women’s doubles equivalent.

The duo went down to their archrivals, Meagan Best and Amanda Haywood of Barbados 11-5, 11-9 in the finale.

The women’s third-place bout was keenly observed with Mary Fung-A-Fat holding her nerve to overcome her countrywoman Taylor Fernandes 10-12, 11-9, 12-10, 11-4.