AAG names six for Commonwealth Games

The Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) has confirmed its list of athletes picked to represent the nation at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

This year’s Games take place from 4-15 April in Gold Coast, the fifth time it’s being hosted in Australia.

According to President of the AAG, Aubrey Hutson, Olympians, Winston George and Troy Doris, national javelin record holder, Leslain Baird, Emanuel Archibald along with the Hooper sisters, Natricia and Natrena will represent Guyana at Track and Field Down Under.

Hutson explained ….