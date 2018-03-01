Enmore CC suffer mixed fortunes in T/dad

Enmore Community Center Cricket Club (ECCCC) completed their first tour of Trinidad and Tobago recently five years since the club’s revival, walking away with two wins in four matches.

Enmore, who last toured Trinidad in 1978, came up against Exchange Sports Club in their first contest, a T20 affair, and crashed to a 33-run defeat.

Exchange SC batted first posting 148 for 9 with Nigel Boodhoo scoring an unbeaten 38 with four fours and two sixes…..