Banks Beer-100 ball final under lights tonight

The final of the second annual Banks Beer 100-ball bash is set for tonight and will see a replay of the previous edition’s final as hosts, Enmore Community Center Cricket Club taking on rivals and defending champions, Lusignan under lights beginning at 19.00 hours.
Prior to the main event, fans will witness Enmore Masters taking on Floodlights select XI at 11.00 hours followed by the battle for third place between Lusignan East and Strathavon Sports Club at 14.30 hours and the awards ceremony for the East Coast Cricket Committee at 18.00 hours.