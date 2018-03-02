Kares Engineering Fitness Challenge 2018 billed for March 11

The calendar has flipped to March, therefore it’s time for the Kares Engineering Inc. Fitness Challenge.

The fourth installment of the Cross Fit style event was launched last evening at the Strip at the Giftland Mall and this year’s edition promises to be the biggest one yet

Billed for March 11 at the National Park, Fitness Challenge 2018 will see 34 turbo charged gladiators looking to out run, out lift, out jump and outlast each other for the prestigious titles of ‘Guyana’s Fittest Man and Woman…..