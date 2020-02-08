Kares Engineering Inc., Fitness Challenge to take centre stage tomorrow

Fitness fans get ready, the Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge returns to the National Park’s tarmac tomorrow.
This is the third year that Kares Engineering has signed on to be the title sponsor and, according to the promoters, 2020 will usher in the toughest challenge along with the most incentives for the competitors.
Fitness Challenge 2020 will see 31 turbo-charged gladiators looking to outrun, outlift, outjump and outlast each other for the prestigious titles of ‘Guyana’s Fittest Man and Woman.