The cream of the nation’s cyclists will renew their rivalry today and tomorrow in back-to-back events sponsored by R&R International.

First up today, an 11-race programme will pedal off at 09:00hrs and is set to transform the National Park into a cycling speedway as the riders will once again unchain their competitive juices.

Today’s feature 35-lap Schoolboys and Invitational race will be contested by the top junior and senior wheelsmen.