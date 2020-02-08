Milo Schools football tourney to get cracking later this month

The eighth Milo Secondary Schools football competition was launched yesterday at the Beepat Headquarters, Dennis Street.
The tourney, which is set to commence February 15th at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue, will feature 24 teams divided into six groups of four. It will conclude on April 19th.
The competing schools are Bishops’ High, South Ruimveldt, New Central, Cummings Lodge, Carmel, Golden Grove, St. Stanislaus College, Christ Church, St. John’s College, Marian Academy, Charlestown, East Ruimveldt, St. Joseph, Canje, Christianburg/Wismar, Annandale, President’s College, Golden Grove, Ann’s Grove, Uitvlugt, Vergenoegen and Friendship. North Ruimveldt is a standby team.