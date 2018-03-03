CARIFTA Games final qualifiers on this weekend

Under 17 and under 20 athletes hoping to secure spots on the national team to the 47th Flow CARIFTA Games in The Bahamas over the Easter weekend, will have a final chance to make the qualifying standards today and tomorrow when the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) stages its last qualifier at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora.

The athletes are scheduled to get in their blocks from 10:00hrs.

The 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and the 1500m will be the marquee events on the track.

According to President of the AAG, Aubrey Hutson, “Senior athletes will compete with the juniors to give them the necessary push.”….