King, Mangru and Smith complete Level Three course

Former West Indies fast bowler Reon King, Bharat Mangru and Winston Smith are among the 25 coaches from the Caribbean who completed the recent Cricket West Indies (CWI) Level Three certification coaching course.

The Level Three course is a collaboration between CWI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

“The Level Three course is an important part of the current CWI Coaching pathway which starts from the Foundation Course and incorporates Levels One and Two and now includes Level Three. We are keen on ensuring all our franchises have the benefit of coaches prepared at the elite level,” stated Director of Cricket and former West Indies player Jimmy Adams…..