Coaching education critical to player development, says Brabazon

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Cricket West Indies’ coaching development manager, Chris Brabazon, has underscored the value of high level coaching programmes, after 10 West Indies Women international players were recently accredited as Level One coaches.

The 10 were joined by other West Indies Women Under-19 and West Indies A-team players, bringing the number accredited to 17 overall, who also completed CWI’s Foundation Coaching course.

Brabazon, an Australian who was appointed four years ago, said the newly accredited players would now be able to “inspire and encourage future generations of players.

“We need more female role models in our cricket ecosystems across the region,” said Brabazon.

“And the courses provide these young players with the confidence to be able to lead cricket sessions at their clubs and within their communities and will help to inspire and encourage future generations of players.

“It also provides the players with a greater understanding and appreciation of the role of a coach and hopefully we may have planted a seed for them to consider becoming a professional coach one day.”

Among those completing the accreditation were international players like Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannilea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond and Trishan Holder.

Under-19 stars like Earnisha Fontaine, Abini St Jean, Shalini Samaroo and Shunelle Sawh also completed the courses which were staged during the recent Emerging Players High-Performance Camp at Coolidge Cricket Ground.

According to CWI, the camp targeted players aged 25 and under and was aimed at developing and expanding the regional talent pool.

The camp, overseen by Brabazon and CWI talent pathway manager, Steve Liburd, also saw a focus placed on technical, tactical, physical, mental and personal development areas.

“CWI’s strategic plan has committed additional resources into developing the women’s cricket at every level,” CWI said in a release.

“This High-Performance Camp at CCG played a vital role in developing the talent pool and producing the next generation of West Indies Women’s players.”

LEVEL 1 COACHES – Earnisha Fontaine, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannilea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenba Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Abini St Jean, Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh, Kaysia Schultz, Steffie Soogrim, Kate Wilmott