Corriverton Links, NA United secure easy wins

Corriverton Links, New Amsterdam (NA) United and Cougars secured easy wins when the Berbice leg of the Frank Watson Memorial U15 League continued Sunday at the Esplanade Ground in New Amsterdam.

Corriverton Links crushed Hopetown Rangers 6-0 with Matthias Lewis fashioning a five-goal burst. Matthias netted in the seventh, 22nd, 27th, 40th and 48th minute while Aryan Herman scored in the 57th minute.

Similarly, NA United riddled Rosignol United 6-0. Tyrick Ogleton bagged a brace in the second and 14th minute while Timothy Somersall added a double in the 34thand 38th minute and Charles Williams netting in the 42nd and 46th minute.

Meanwhile, Cougars downed Hearts of Oak 3-1. Shamaul Clements recorded a hat-trick in the 44th, 47th and 60th minute. On target in the loss was Devonta Tappin in the 50th minute.