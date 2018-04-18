Corriverton Links, NA United secure easy wins

Corriverton Links, New Amsterdam (NA) United and Cougars secured easy wins when the Berbice leg of the Frank Watson Memorial U15 League continued Sunday at the Esplanade Ground in New Amsterdam.
Corriverton Links crushed Hopetown Rangers 6-0 with Matthias Lewis fashioning a five-goal burst. Matthias netted in the seventh, 22nd, 27th, 40th and 48th minute while Aryan Herman scored in the 57th minute.
Similarly, NA United riddled Rosignol United 6-0. Tyrick Ogleton bagged a brace in the second and 14th minute while Timothy Somersall added a double in the 34thand 38th minute and Charles Williams netting in the 42nd and 46th minute.
Meanwhile, Cougars downed Hearts of Oak 3-1. Shamaul Clements recorded a hat-trick in the 44th, 47th and 60th minute. On target in the loss was Devonta Tappin in the 50th minute.
Umroa spins Berbice past Demerara
A superb spell of left-arm spin bowling from Kelvin Umroa spearheaded an eight-wicket win for Berbice over defending champions, Demerara in second round action of the Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance/Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U19 Inter-County three-day competition at Lusignan, yesterday.
Fraser-Pryce eyeing elite company on return
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Former World and Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce says becoming only the fourth woman to go below 10.70 seconds in the 100 metres, is one of the major driving forces behind her return to track and field.
Edwards demolishes Worcestershire after county cap honour
SOUTHAMPTON, England, CMC – Ex-West Indies speedster Fidel Edwards celebrated receiving his county cap by grabbing three wickets on Monday’s final day as he helped Hampshire to a 196-run crushing of Worcestershire in their opening County Championship fixture.
Director of Sport suspends Futsal matches at the National Gymnasium
Following the abrupt end to the Petra Organization/Corona Futsal finale on April 14th between Sparta Boss and Bent Street owing to gunshots being discharged inside the National Gymnasium, Director of Sports Christopher Jones, has revealed that all Futsal tournaments have been suspended until further notice.