Rosignol United whip Corriverton Links 4-1

Rosignol United brushed aside Corriverton Links 4-1 when the Berbice leg of the National Milling Company (NAMILCO) U17 Football Championship continued on Saturday at the Scot’s School ground, New Amsterdam (NA).

The quartet of Tyrone Delph, Quincy Fraser, Luke Langevine and Winton Hartman found the back of the net in the 48th, 58th, 63rd and 76th minute respectively. For the losing team, Micah Gordon etched his name on the scorer’s sheet in the 74th minute.

Meanwhile, Cougars FC and NA United played to a 3-3 stalemate. For NA United, Hakeem Hosannah bagged a brace in the 78th and 87th minute, whilst Kymani Spellen found the back of the net in the 68th minute. David Fraser, Tyrese Tim, and Sayeed King netted in the 16th, 65th, and 90th minute respectively for Cougars.

In another fixture, Ithaca gained a walkover from Hopetown Rangers.