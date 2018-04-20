GFF committee member O’Jeer suspended for `inappropriate’ behaviour’

Keith O’Jeer, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Executive Committee Member and Berbice Football Association (GFA) President, has been suspended by the federation for “inappropriate behaviour”.

This was revealed yesterday by GFF President Wayne Forde during a brief comment to Stabroek Sport.

He disclosed, “The Executive Committee took a decision to suspend Mr. O’Jeer after receiving a report that he had behaved inappropriately. An independent investigation was launched and is ongoing at this time. I cannot comment any further at this time.”….