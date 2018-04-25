Pollard fails again as Mumbai slump to fifth defeat

MUMBAI, India, CMC – West Indies Twenty20 star Kieron Pollard extended his poor form in the Indian Premier League as Mumbai Indians crashed to their fifth defeat of the new season with a a 31-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring encounter here yesterday.

Opting to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium, the hosts limited Sunrisers to 118 all out in the 19th over, with captain Kane Williamson and veteran Yusuf Pathan jointly top-scoring with 29.

They were just two of four to reach double figures and the only ones to pass 20.

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande (2-15), along with seamers Hardik Pandya (2-20) and Mitchell McClenaghan (2-22) all finished with two wickets apiece.

In reply, Mumbai were bundled out for a disappointing 87 with seven balls remaining, with opener Suryakumar Yadav top-scoring with 34 and Krunal Pandya getting 24.

They were the only two batsmen to reach double figures, adding 40 for the third wicket but Mumbai collapsed from 61 for three – losing their last seven wickets for 26 runs.

Trinidad and Tobago and Windies opener Evin Lewis fell cheaply for five, mis-timing a shot off fast bowler Sandeep Sharma and getting a leading edge to point in the second over at 12 for one.

Pollard fared little better, scoring nine before attempting a late cut and perishing to a catch at slip off Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

The 30-year-old Trinidadian has endured a poor start to this year’s IPL, so far managing just 63 runs from five innings.

Seamer Siddarth Kaul finished with three for 23 while Rashid Khan ended with two for 11 from his four overs to claim Man-of-the-Match honours.

Mumbai are one from bottom of the IPL standings on two points from a single win.