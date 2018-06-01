Sports

SOS for women’s football

By

The failure of the Lady Jaguars Senior team to qualify for the second round of the CONCACAF Women’s Qualifiers has placed an unwanted but necessary microscope on the programme.

Needing a win in their last fixture to advance, despite having ‘home field’ advantage, Guyana was dumped out for the first time in their history in the opening round of any senior women’s tournament, after battling to a scoreless draw with eventual third place finisher Barbados.

Although the tactics employed by the management staff for the crunch clash under recent recruit, Canadian Dr. Ivan Joseph can be called into question, (that will be scrutinized at a later date), this missive is primarily focused on the women’s local game or the lack thereof.  ….

More in Sports

Lewis shines as WI whip ICC World XI

DDL sponsorship for inaugural ExxonMobil Under-14 Football

Torginol Paints Golf Tourney tees off tomorrow

default placeholder

Banks DIH President’s Trophy Inter-Dept Domino tourney slams off today

Serena shows plenty of fight

Nadal on a roll

Openers Powell, Campbell hit half-centuries but President’s XI slide

Zidane stuns Real Madrid by stepping down as coach

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×