SOS for women’s football

The failure of the Lady Jaguars Senior team to qualify for the second round of the CONCACAF Women’s Qualifiers has placed an unwanted but necessary microscope on the programme.

Needing a win in their last fixture to advance, despite having ‘home field’ advantage, Guyana was dumped out for the first time in their history in the opening round of any senior women’s tournament, after battling to a scoreless draw with eventual third place finisher Barbados.

Although the tactics employed by the management staff for the crunch clash under recent recruit, Canadian Dr. Ivan Joseph can be called into question, (that will be scrutinized at a later date), this missive is primarily focused on the women’s local game or the lack thereof. ….