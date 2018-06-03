Sports

Champion of Champions’ Dominoes tournament commences today

By
Managing Director of Shemar’s Trucking Service, Duean Boston (right) hands over the cheque to Mark Wiltshire yesterday.

Shemar’s Trucking Service is the latest supporter of the Champion of Champions’ Dominoes Tournament which is set to commence today.

The tournament will commence at 14:00hrs at R&R Sports Bar situated at 76 Meadow Brook Gardens.

Yesterday, during a simple ceremony that was conducted at the Company’s Headquarters on Durban Street, Lodge, Managing Director Duean Boston handed over a cheque for an undisclosed sum to Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Domino Association (GDA) Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire…..

