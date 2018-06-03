Champion of Champions’ Dominoes tournament commences today

Shemar’s Trucking Service is the latest supporter of the Champion of Champions’ Dominoes Tournament which is set to commence today.

The tournament will commence at 14:00hrs at R&R Sports Bar situated at 76 Meadow Brook Gardens.

Yesterday, during a simple ceremony that was conducted at the Company’s Headquarters on Durban Street, Lodge, Managing Director Duean Boston handed over a cheque for an undisclosed sum to Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Domino Association (GDA) Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire…..