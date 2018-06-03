GBTI Open set to commence June 22

Sports

GBTI Public Relations and Marketing Manager Pamela Binda (left) presenting the sponsorship cheque to GLTA Vice-President Cristy Campbell.

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Limited (GBTI) has continued their long-standing partnership with the Guyana Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA), by sponsoring the entity’s premier championship, the GBTI Open.

The simple but significant presentation occurred at the financial institution’s Kingston Headquarters. GLTA Vice-President Cristy Campbell collected the sponsorship cheque on behalf of the association.

Also in attendance were several GLTA executives including  President Samuel Barakat, Vice-President Robin Singh, Secretary Molly Hassan and committee member Illeana Boodoo.

GBTI was represented by Marketing and Communications Officer of GBTI High Street Branch Nadia De Abreu and Public Relations and Marketing Manager of GBTI Pamela Binda.

The tournament which commences on June 22nd at the Bank’s Bel-Air Park Facility, will feature the nation’s leading players competing in the Junior, Senior and Veteran Divisions.

The competition was initiated in the 1980s but was unfortunately halted. It was eventually restarted in 2010 and has grown in popularity with each previous edition.

