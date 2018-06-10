The birth and journey of the World Cup

By Ras Wadada

In the coming five weeks, the populace of the world will be riveted to television sets wherever they can be found so as not to miss the live unfolding of the biggest one-month party held every four years – World Cup football.

From its inauguration, in 1930, the quadrennial showpiece event continues to evolve while captivating the minds of the fanatics, fans and followers of the ‘Beautiful Game’ throughout the universe. Such is the magnetic powers of this unmatchable Global mono-mania that even politicians take leave of national duties and some countries are adopted by millions to give support during the 64-match schedule of the top 32 football nations in what is now referred to as the’ Greatest Show on Earth’.

Much credit must be given to Jules Rimet, the longest serving president of football’s world governing body FIFA, whose vision and insistence are chiefly responsible for the birth and early evolution of World Cup football. The Frenchman, who was the third elected head of FIFA, served at the helm between 1921 and 1954 and was also instrumental for creating the first French National League in 1910 and nine years later for the formation of the French Football Federation of which he was the first elected president…..