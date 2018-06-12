Guyana clinch b/ball series against B/dos

Guyana defeated host nation Barbados 79-68 to clinch their three-match Internat-ional Basketball Series 2-1 Sunday at Sir Garfield Sobers Complex, St. Michael, Barbados.

Captain Stanton Rose led the way with 15 points, nine assists and eight rebounds while Ray Victor chipped in with 13 points, seven rebounds and Felice Hamilton added 11 points.

Assisting with nine and eight points each were Anthony Moe and Travis Belgrave.

For Barbados, Andre Lockhart tallied 13 points, five rebounds and four assists while Junior Moore contributed 10 points and five rebounds…..