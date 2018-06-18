Guyana drops second CAC warm up series match to T&T 

Following their 0-2 defeat at the hands of Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana’s National Men’s Hockey Team on Saturday suffered another defeat against their counterparts from the Twin Island Republic in the second of their three match CAC warm up series.

The margin of defeat was stretched even further in the second encounter as the host, Trinidad and Tobago found the back of the upright on four occasions. Guyana on the other hand, failed yet again to score.

The Guyanese started much better than their first match, holding their own against the vaunted Trinidad setup. Honours remained throughout the first quarter and most of the second quarter, until Rayon Branford received a yellow card with five minutes left in the second quarter, which meant that Guyana would have to play with a man short for the rest of the half. ….