Sports

Over-cautious England get out of jail

By Staff Writer

(Reuters) – England manager Gareth Southgate’s overly cautious approach and his team’s hesitance in front of goal resulted in a nervy 2-1 World Cup win over Tunisia yesterday rather than the comfortable victory their early dominance deserved.

Having gone in 1-1 at halftime in their opening Group G game, England came up against opponents clearly playing for a draw, defending deep in numbers and barely threatening a counter-attack.

England offered far too little in return until Harry Kane got them out of jail as Southgate’s men failed to produce the invention, the element of surprise and the changes from the bench needed to alter the course of the game.

For all the positive play in the opening 20 minutes, during which they took the lead through Kane, they wasted a series of chances and then lacked the ability to open up a massed defence.

More in Sports

Weather trumps record-breaking Gabriel to seal stalemate

Female powerlifting champion urges youths to take sports seriously

By

Lukaku double as Belgium outclass brave Panama

default placeholder

Former cleaner and ex-electrician face off at World Cup

Boyce/Jefford Classic IX lobbies government for support

Fathers flock National Park for Malta Supreme fishing competition

National senior track and field c/ships commence Friday

CAC b/building judge Williams due for certification purposes visit

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web