Guyana women secure consolation win over Leewards

Guyana women ended their run in the Cricket West Indies Female Regional T20 Blaze tournament with a commanding eight-wicket win over Leeward Islands on Monday at Sabina Park.
Guyana’s skipper Shamaine Campbelle called correctly and decided to send the opposition in essentially backing her bowlers who did not fail.
Led by a 4-18 spell from spearhead bowler Erva Giddings, Leewards were contained to 50 all out, bowing out in the penultimate ball of the 18th over…..
