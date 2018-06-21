Forde mum of status of investigation

President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Boss Wayne Forde continues to remain silent on the status of the investigation launched into the behavior of Executive Committee Member Keith O’Jeer.
The GFF boss has refused to answer an electronic mail [email] sent by this publication asking about the status of the investigation. He has also opted against disclosing the names of the
individuals that are tasked with overseeing the process, citing possible legal ramifications at an earlier press briefing…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Sports
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web