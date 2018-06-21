Sports

Forde mum of status of investigation

By Staff Writer
Wayne Forde

President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Boss Wayne Forde continues to remain silent on the status of the investigation launched into the behavior of Executive Committee Member Keith O’Jeer.

The GFF boss has refused to answer an electronic mail [email] sent by this publication asking about the status of the investigation.  He has also opted against disclosing the names of the 

individuals that are tasked with overseeing the process, citing possible legal ramifications at an earlier press briefing…..

