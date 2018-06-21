Sports

Rose named skipper of men’s b/ball team to CBC

By Staff Writer
Nigel Hinds

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) finalized their 12 member men’s team for the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Championships in Suriname from tomorrow until  June 30th.

The team which is coached by Junior Hercules, features Stanton Rose (Captain), Harold Adams, Orland Glasgow, Shane Webster, Ray Victor, Anthony Moe, Travis Burnett, Felix Hamilton, Travis Belgrave, Denzel Devonish, Timothy Thompson and Kevon Wiggins.

On the management side, Dennis Clarke will serve as the Assistant Coach, while Nigel Hinds will act as the Manager…..

