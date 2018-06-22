Campbelle 100 leads Guyana past Leewards

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Shemaine Campbelle sustained her excellent form with a fine hundred as she fired Guyana to a convincing 65-run victory over Leeward Islands in the Wednesday’s opening round of the Women’s Super50 Championship.

The 25-year-old struck 107 as Guyana, opting to bat first at Chedwin Park, gathered 229 for nine off their 50 overs at Chedwin Park.

Batting at number three, the right-hander held the innings together, adding 42 for the third wicket with Akaze Thompson (5) and a further 56 for the sixth wicket with Melanie Henry who made 17.

All told, Campbelle struck 11 fours and a six in a 135-ball innings before becoming the ninth wicket to fall.

Amanda Edwards was the best bowler with three for 42 while Shawnisha Hector (2-40) and Davanna Claxton (2-54) claimed two wickets apiece.

In reply, the Leewards were restricted to 164 all out off 45 overs, with Jenisen Richards getting 41 not out, Saneldo Willett, 28 and Terez Parker, 24.

Richards, who struck three fours and a six, put on 43 for the fifth wicket with Parker but the innings never had the momentum required.

Off-spinner Sheneta Grimmond claimed four for 27 while the West Indies seam bowling pair of Evra Giddings (2-21) and Subrina Munroe (2-26) ended with two wickets apiece.

In the preceding T20 Blaze, Campbelle was the second highest run-scorer with 152 runs from five innings.

At Kensington Park, West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor agonisingly missed out on three figures with an unbeaten 98 as Jamaica chased down 226 to beat Trinidad and Tobago by seven wickets.

The right-hander faced 109 deliveries and counted just two fours as Jamaica reached their target with eight balls to spare.

Natasha McLean struck 35 in a 59-run opening stand with Rashada Williams (26) before Taylor combined in a 101-run third wicket partnership with Chadean Nation (29) to put the result virtually beyond question.

Slow medium Karishma Ramharack took all three wickets to fall for 31 runs.

Earlier, T&T tallied 225 for nine off their 50 overs after opting to bat first, with Felicia Walters top-scoring with 61 and Lee-Ann Kirby getting 47.

West Indies star Merissa Aguilleira chipped in with an unbeaten 33 while Rachel Vincent scored 30.

Walters added 59 for the first wicket with Kirby and a further 51 for the second with Rachel Vincent (30), before the innings slumped.

At Sabina Park, Kycia Knight stroked a top score of 60 as Barbados comfortably disposed of Windward Islands by 47 runs.

Sent in, Barbados rattled up 230 for nine off their 50 overs with Aaliyah Alleyne and Hayley Matthews both chipping in with 35.

Knight, a West Indies player, struck three fours and a six in an 88-ball knock, putting on 50 for the fifth wicket with Charlene Taitt (17). Aria Fortune was the best bowler with three for 38 while Cordel Jack (2-31) and Carena Noel (2-44) finished with two apiece.

In reply, Alleyne (3-4) and Windies seamer Deandra Dottin (3-24) both took three-wicket hauls as the Windwards were held to 183 for nine.

Veteran opener Juliana Nero hit a patient 60, adding 49 for the second wicket with Stacy-Ann Adams (11) and 75 for the third with Jack whose 40 came from 61 balls and included six fours.