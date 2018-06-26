Sports

WI A suffer second loss in Tri Nation Series

—Hemraj slams eight fours and one six in pugnacious innings

By Staff Writer
Devon Thomas

Despite an unbeaten 64 from wicketkeeper/batsman, Devon Thomas, West Indies A suffered their second defeat in the current Tri Nation Series, losing by seven wickets to India A at Leicester yesterday.

West Indies A were off to a poor start, losing the wicket of  Jermaine Blackwood off the second ball of the match but recovered to post a fairly respectable 221 in 49.1 overs.

India A, however,  raced to the target in 38.1 overs…..

