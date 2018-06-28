Sports

Keep Ya Five Alive Futsal tourney set to commence in July

By Staff Writer

The 6th annual GT-Beer ‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ Futsal Competition will kick-off  July 7th at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

According to tournament coordinator Kevin Adonis, “The concept is one that I like it allows a team only one opportunity to play for the prizes and because of this all the teams come well prepared to play at a high level and so the fans are the real winners.”

He added, “I am working hard to make this possible and the first prize I have in mind is $600,000 which simply means that $100,000 is being allotted for each year that the tournament has been in existence.”

The tournament will comprise 32 teams emanating from the Georgetown, West Demerara, Linden and East Coast Demerara environs…..

