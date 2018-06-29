St. Joseph, Marian Academy and North G/Town notch wins

St. Joseph High, Marian Academy and North Georgetown secured wins, when the National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) continued on Thursday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

St. Joseph High crushed Queens’ College 41-21. Shaquawn Gill tallied a double-double of 20 points, 22 rebounds, while Shaqueen Wilson scored 11 points, six rebounds. For the loser, Lugard Mohan recorded 15 points, eight rebounds.

Similarly, Marian Academy dismantled Tutorial High 52-22. Jether Harris amassed 20 points, eight rebounds, while Jaden Moses assisted with 16 points, six rebounds. For Tutorial, Jaden Daziel tallied 14 points, six rebounds.

North Georgetown edged Chase Academy 37-36. Craig Harlequin bagged 21 points, 16 rebounds. For the loser, Stephan DeLeon tallied 17 points, five rebounds.

The Tournament is sponsored by Edward B. Beharry and Company Ltd, Banks DIH LTD and the National Sports Commission.