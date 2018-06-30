Singh ready to bring home Guyana’s first U-17 title

Sixteen-year-old Sachin Singh is optimistic about Guyana’s chances of winning the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-17 tournament which runs from July 8-18 in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) all-rounder, who will lead the side for the very first time despite being in the team for the past two years, and already captaining the West Indies youth team in a tour to England, is wary of the opposition as well as his importance to the team.

Speaking exclusively to Stabroek Sport, Singh said: “I think that this year we have a great chance of actually going that extra mile and bringing home the title.”….