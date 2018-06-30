Sports

Singh ready to bring home Guyana’s first U-17 title

By
Sachin Singh

Sixteen-year-old Sachin Singh is optimistic about Guyana’s chances of winning the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-17 tournament which runs from July 8-18 in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) all-rounder, who will lead the side for the very first time despite being in the team for the past two years, and already captaining the West Indies youth team in a tour to England, is wary of the opposition as well as his importance to the team.

Speaking exclusively to Stabroek Sport, Singh said: “I think that this year we have a great chance of actually going that extra mile and bringing home the title.”….

More in Sports

Kirani James to set Leonora ablaze

Guyana men’s team reach first CARICOM b/ball final

Chin, Joseph, Arjoon, Kahlil move into semis

By

Turning Point host BWJ dominoes competition today

Lee, Shariff favourites for today’s Marian Academy Chess competition

Lee, Shariff favourites for today’s Marian Academy Chess competition

WI A slide to 203-run defeat

Iqbal, Mahmudullah stroke tons, Joseph bags four in warm up

Guyana evens the score with Suriname at CARICOM b/ball C/ships

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web