Sports

GSA names 25-member junior CASA team 

By Staff Writer
Guyana’s junior contingent who will be matching their skills with their counterparts in the 2019 edition of the Junior CASA tournament (Terrence Thompson photo)

The Guyana Squash Association (GSA), yesterday announced the association’s contingent that will participate in the 2018 Junior Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) tournament set for Jamaica from Sunday to July 14.

At a press conference held at the Georgetown Club, manager of the team Garfield Wiltshire, announced the 25-member squad which will be co-captained by Alexander Cheeks and Rebecca Low.

 Some of the other big names in the squad who will be tasked with leading Guyana’s ambitions of regaining the title they held for 12-years, before losing it on home turf last year are Shomari Wiltshire – the reigning boy’s under – 15 champion, Abosaide Cadogon and Kirstin Gomes…..

