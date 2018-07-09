Sports

Banks DIH sponsors GNDF dominoes competition

By Staff Writer
Troy Peters, Communications Manager of Banks DIH Limited hands over the sponsorship package to Gladstone George, Vice President of the GNDF in the presence of Transport Sports Club Manager Charles Greaves and team representatives.

The Banks DIH Limited  in collaboration with the Guyana National Dominoes Federation  Inter-Corporation tournament two day competition will end Sunday at Transport Sports Club at Thomas Lands.

The competition which was set to commence Saturday will see 35 teams battling for supremacy at three hand and four hand dominoes over the two days with Banks Beer being the premier sponsor of the tournaments…..

More in Sports

Guyanese squash players to play CASA semis today

`Anyone can give their input on Sport Policy Draft’

By

OGM, weather blamed for stoppage of defending champs preparation

Meusa Summer Chess camp kicks off today

BCB weighs in on CWI selection policy

Guinness Street c/ships grand finale for Providence Stadium

Guinness Street c/ships grand finale for Providence Stadium

Keep Ya Five Alive now set for Thursday commencement

Keep Ya Five Alive now set for Thursday commencement

Dennis nets hat trick in Buxton’s rout of Dolphin

Dennis nets hat trick in Buxton’s rout of Dolphin

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web