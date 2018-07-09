Guinness Street c/ships grand finale for Providence Stadium

In an effort to improve the overall scope of the competition, the final night of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship on August 4th will be staged at the National Stadium, Providence.

This was revealed by Guinness Brand Manager Lee Baptiste. The soft spoken Baptiste declared, “It is always our intention to have improvements every year and with the projected addition of stands to accommodate seated patrons, I think we will witness a wider cross section of fans support.”

Admission to the venue is free of cost. The first night of the tournament will be held on July 27th at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, with the second night slated for August 3rd at the Haslington Tarmac, another first time venue…..