Sports

Meusa Summer Chess camp kicks off today

By Staff Writer
Wendell Meusa

National chess champion Wendell Meusa Chess will be staging a Summer Camp from today until August 3 at the American University for Peace Studies, at Lot 135 Sheriff & Fourth Street, Campbellville.

According to a release, players will be introduced to the ancient game through teachings of the history of chess, the board and its pieces, algebraic notation (chess language) and the basic principles of play.

Tactics, strategies, middle game planning and endgame techniques will be taught to established and aspiring chess players…..

