Wrestling association affiliated to international body

It is official, Guyana now has a body to govern and promote the Olympic sport of wrestling.
The Guyana Wrestling Association (GWA) was formed in June of last year and has subsequently earned affiliation to the United World Wrestling in February of this year.
United World Wrestling governs the sport worldwide and encourages the development of all wrestling styles, promotes the sport in all countries and provides support and technical assistance to all affiliated members…..
