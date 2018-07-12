Trinidad and Tobago sweep aside Barbados, wins for Windward and Leeward Islands

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Two-time defending champions Trinidad and Tobago began their title defense in the Windies Under-17 Championships in fine fashion, dismissing Barbados by 154 runs on Tuesday.

There were also wins for the Leeward and Windward Islands, who defeated Jamaica and Guyana respectively.

Led by half-centuries from Leonardo Julien (83) and Rivaldo Ramlogan who made 57, Trinidad and Tobago posted a healthy total of 250-8 from their 50 overs.

While Julien was patient in his knock, facing 115 balls, Ramlogan motored along at better than a run-a-ball, needing just 49 balls in just over an hour at the crease, during an 82-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Matthew Forde and Amari Goodridge both took two wickets for Barbados.

In their run chase the visitors never threatened, as they regularly lost wickets, slumping to 71-6.

Sameer Ali was the pick of the bowlers snagging 3-13, while Anderson Mahase chipped in with 2-25.

The Leewards Islands were made to work much harder, edging Jamaica by one-wicket off the penultimate ball of the match in a thrilling contest.

After Tariq Newman (4-14) and Kenny Sutton who finished with 3-32, had run through Jamaica’s middle order to dismiss them for 137, the Leewards found themselves on the verge of defeat on 125-9.

However, the last wicket pair of Antonio Fernandes and Jaylen Francis became heroes, as they added the 13 runs needed for victory,to spark wild celebrations.

Garvin Serieux scored the first century of the tournament, and his teammate Teddy Bishop fell nine runs short of a second as the Windward Islands were comfortable 59-run winners over Guyana.

Serieux’s knock of 122 and Bishop’s 91 were the mainstay of their team’s total of 284-8 in 50 overs.

The two shared a 204-run partnership for the fourth wicket to help rescue the Windward Islands from the perilous position of 43-3.

Despite two half centuries from Sachin Singh, who made 52 and Seon Glasgow (51), a middle-order collapse doomed Guyana to defeat.

At one point they were cruising at 145-2 in the 29th over before Dominic Auguste (4-42) and Ackeem Auguste (4-50) turned the match in the Windwards’ favour.

They accounted for the next five wickets for the addition of just 43 runs as Guyana crumbled to 188-7.

The second round of matches will begin today and will see the Windward Islands coming up against Barbados at Gilbert Park, Trinidad and Tobago taking on Jamaica at the National Cricket Centre and the Leeward Island playing Guyana at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.