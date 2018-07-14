Sports

Inaugural Karibee Rice golf tourney tees off today

By Staff Writer

The inaugural Nand Persaud’s Karibee Rice golf tournament will tee off today at the Lusignan Golf Club from 12:30h with Guyana’s best on show.

As the club witnesses one of the busiest seasons in recent years, over two dozen players of various calibre are expected to turn out.

Devesh and Rajindra Persaud, executives of the company say that they have long been admirers of the sport and with the initiative of expanding the game to include newcomers, women and children, Karibee Rice, always a market leader in many aspects, decided to join forces with LGC president Aleem Hussain and the new executive team to help realize their goals…..

