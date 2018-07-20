Barbados’ Morris cops MVP award

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad,CMC – Barbados’ Antonio Morris took home the highly coveted Most Valuable Player (MVP) award when Cricket West Indies (CWI) held the awards ceremony for the just concluded Regional U-17 competition on Tuesday.

Morris led his country to the title with a brilliant unbeaten century in the final match against Guyana, which helped Barbados edge two-time defending champions and hosts Trinidad and Tobago by just 0.1 points, to take top honours in what has been described as the closest finish ever in the prestigious regional tournament.

The 16-year-old also ended the tournament with the highest aggregate of runs, 194.

Tariq Newman of the Leeward Islands was the top bowler with nine wickets, while there was a tie for the wicketkeepers claiming the most dismissals, with Leonardo Julien of Trinidad and Tobago and Yeudister Persaud of Guyana both finishing with six dismissals.

Speaking at the event, acting Director of Sports Patrice Charles, said the tournament was important in helping to develop young cricketers in the region.

“I understand the pivotal and critical role sport plays in youth development. By participating in sports, young persons can develop physical, mental and social skills as well as acquire important values that will carry them throughout their lives. I believe that sport coupled with youth development programmes are effective tools for creating well-rounded individuals and productive members of our society,” Charles said.

“When education and religious knowledge are added to the mix it makes for an unbeatable formula. Our young men, especially, need sports like cricket to give them a sense of focus and purpose and to help them become strong, confident, productive and successful leaders, providers, fathers, and friends.”