Depleted Gold is Money team scrapes through on penalties

By Staff Writer
Scenes from the Albouystown (orange) and Upsetters clash in the 6th GT-Beer ‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ Streetball championship on Thursday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Defending champion Gold is Money, Future Stars, Albouystown and Back Circle secured contrasting wins when the 6th GT-Beer ‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ streetball championship continued on Thursday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

A depleted Gold is Money side edged the experienced Alexander Village 2-0 on penalty kicks, after regulation and extra time ended 3-3. 

Randolph Wagner, Quacey Weekes and Michael Pedro scored in the 11th, 20th and 31st minute respectively…..

