Sports

Fitness Express support for Adams, Smith

By Staff Writer
Yesterday, CEO of Guyana’s leading supplement and gym equipment supplier, Jamie McDonald made timely presentations to powerlifters Paul Adams and Erwin Smith. The duo will be part of a formidable national team which always returns with hardware from the annual championships.

Fitness Express has once again answered the call for athletes of the strength sports in need.

Yesterday, CEO of Guyana’s leading supplement and gym equipment supplier, Jamie McDonald made timely presentations to powerlifters Paul Adams and Erwin Smith.

McDonald who supports numerous athletes on a year-round basis, supplied the two gladiators with supplements and monetary support to help boost their chances of medaling at the 16th Caribbean/NAPF Championships scheduled for August 2-4 in Mexico…..

