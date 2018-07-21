Fitness Express support for Adams, Smith

Fitness Express has once again answered the call for athletes of the strength sports in need.
Yesterday, CEO of Guyana’s leading supplement and gym equipment supplier, Jamie McDonald made timely presentations to powerlifters Paul Adams and Erwin Smith.
McDonald who supports numerous athletes on a year-round basis, supplied the two gladiators with supplements and monetary support to help boost their chances of medaling at the 16th Caribbean/NAPF Championships scheduled for August 2-4 in Mexico…..
